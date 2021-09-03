Madhya Pradesh government urged to protect children from mobile game addiction

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) has urged the state government to take urgent steps to protect children from cyber bullying and from addiction to mobile games.

In a letter addressed to the state Director General of Police, Commission member Brajesh Chauhan said that with classes being run online, most children have access to mobile phones. They are using mobile phones to play games like PUBG and Free Fire, which are highly addictive and affect them mentally and psychologically. They are also vulnerable to cyber bullying.

Chauhan has written that the government should, in consultation with Internet service provider companies, ensure that children do not have access to such games.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:10 PM IST