e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh government urged to protect children from mobile game addiction

Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) member writes to state Director General of Police
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) has urged the state government to take urgent steps to protect children from cyber bullying and from addiction to mobile games. 

In a letter addressed to the state Director General of Police, Commission member Brajesh Chauhan said that with classes being run online, most children have access to mobile phones. They are using mobile phones to play games like PUBG and Free Fire, which are highly addictive and affect them mentally and psychologically. They are also vulnerable to cyber bullying. 

Chauhan has written that the government should, in consultation with Internet service provider companies, ensure that children do not have access to such games.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Habibganj station gets 5 GEM rating, highest achievable grade in Indian railways

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 08:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal