Madhya Pradesh Government To Introduce New Store Purchase Rules, Fix Agencies For IT, Printing, Events And Other Departmental Services | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The store purchase rules prepared by the finance department also consist of service regulations.

The government departments can get the services according the rules. The finance department has divided the rules into two parts: non-advisory services and advisory services.

The non-advisory services consist of a regular nature where intellectual input has a minimum role.

The advisory services lays stress on the expertise in a subject for a project. The finance department has also fixed the government agencies through which the departments can take the services.

MP Madhyam will do the publicity, event management, and printing. Similarly, the Tourism Development Corporation will do catering, event management, and cultural activities.

MP State Electronics Development Corporation will handle the drone-related services, gather satellite images, and IT training.

In the same way, Small Industries Corporation will prepare roadmap for outsourcing services and purchase store materials.

National Informatics Services Centre (NICS) will deal with IT-related work, and the government press will do the printing.

The survey based on geographical information system, mapping and analysis will be with Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST). MP Cultural Council will handle the cultural events.

The finance department has also fixed the terms and conditions for taking these services. No department shall engage a service provider for a period of more than two years.

The department has also made provisions for blacklisting a service provider and other issues. The government will soon put up the proposals before the cabinet.