 Madhya Pradesh Government To Borrow ₹3,000 Crore In Three Equal Instalments Of ₹1,000 Crore
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Madhya Pradesh Government To Borrow ₹3,000 Crore In Three Equal Instalments Of ₹1,000 Crore

The Madhya Pradesh government will raise a fresh ₹3,000 crore loan in three equal instalments of ₹1,000 crore each. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said the borrowing would be used for creating capital assets rather than salaries, pensions, administrative expenses or the Ladli Behna scheme, aiming to generate jobs and boost commercial activity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Government To Borrow ₹3,000 Crore In Three Equal Instalments Of ₹1,000 Crore
Madhya Pradesh Government To Borrow ₹3,000 Crore In Three Equal Instalments Of ₹1,000 Crore | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to take another loan of Rs 3,000 crore. This loan will be taken in three equal instalments of Rs 1,000 crore.

The government said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sanctioned the loan at the lowest interest rate during the auction.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Jagdish Devda described the decision to take a fresh loan as a far-sighted move in terms of the state's economy.

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He made it clear that the loan sum will not be used for distribution of salary and allowances, administrative expenditure, pension, Ladli Behana Scheme, etc.

Rather, it will be used for creating capital assets.

The capital expenditure will create new job opportunities and boost commercial activities.

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