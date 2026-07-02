Madhya Pradesh Government Threefold Hike For Blos, 50% Increase For Supervisors To Take Effect From April 2027 | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has approved a threefold increase in the annual honorarium for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and a 50% hike for BLO supervisors engaged in the revision of the photo electoral roll. However, the revised honorarium will come into effect only from April 1, 2027, despite the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing directions in July 2025.

According to an order issued recently by the Law and Legislative Affairs (Election) Department, the annual honorarium for BLOs has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000, while that for BLO supervisors has been raised from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

The order states that the revision has been approved in compliance with the ECI's letter dated July 24, 2025. The expenditure on the enhanced honorarium will be shared equally by the Centre and the state in a 50:50 ratio.

The government has also decided that honorarium payments will be made quarterly, with disbursements scheduled in June, September, December and March instead of a single annual payment.

The expenditure will be booked under the prescribed election budget head for the preparation and printing of electoral rolls. The order has been issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department.