Madhya Pradesh Government Takes Action Against 392 Officials Over Financial Irregularities; 7 Dismissed | VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has taken action against around 392 officials, including nearly 135 Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs), over financial irregularities in the Urban Administration Department, on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Urban Administration Department, Sanjay Dubey, said that 7 officials have been dismissed from service so far. The government has also recovered approximately ₹3 - 4 crore in connection with the irregularities.

Apart from government officials, action has been taken against more than 80 contractors and suppliers.

BIG ACTION BY MADHYA PRADESH GOVERNMENT 🚨 Action taken against 392 officials, including 135 Chief Municipal Officers. So far, 7 officials have been dismissed, ₹3–4 crore recovered, and over 80 contractors and suppliers face action. AI and technology are being used to ensure transparency and proper use of public funds. — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) October 25, 2026

AI-Based Monitoring Underway

Dubey said the department is using technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor financial activities and detect irregularities.

The government aims to ensure that public money is used transparently and that citizens receive the full benefits of government schemes and development projects.

According to Dubey, the action is part of the government's efforts to strengthen accountability and prevent misuse of public funds in urban administration.