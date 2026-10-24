'If Dhrupad Was Wrong, Dronacharya Was Not Right Either' MP CM Mohan Yadav Draws Lessons From Lord Krishna’s Life | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said on one hand how Sandipani schools run and, on the other hand, how Dronacharya's school was – where, other than children from the royal family, nobody got admission.

Yadav made the statement during the inauguration of a national seminar on HR-CSR on Saturday when he highlighted the life of Lord Krishna.

If Dhrupad was wrong, Dronacharya, too, did not follow the right track, Yadav said, adding that he sent his disciples to fight against Dhrupad to settle his personal vendetta.

Yadav said, ''Everyone knows the story of Karna and Eklavya. Krishna and Sudama remained intimate friends.

Similarly, Dhrupad and Dronacharya, too, were close to each other. But when Krishna helped Sudama secretly. But Dhrupad breached the commitment he made in school.''

Yadav further said Krishna had many opportunities to become the king, but he turned them down.

He destroyed Kansa but never wore the crown. After the war of the Mahabharata, Yudhisthir sat on the throne, but Krishna did not make his son the king of Dwarka.

In the same way, Vikramaditya did not let his son wear the crown, as both knew to wear a crown, one should have the qualities of a king.

Yadav said, ''Krishna never reneged on his promises. He told Yashoda he would take Makhan from her hands after returning to Mathura, destroying Kans.''

Krishna's ideals remain exemplary to society, as he faced challenges all through his life with a smiling face, he said.

''We learn something from his life daily. The government will help those students and institutes that want to research the life of Krishna,'' Yadav said.