Madhya Pradesh government revises pension of police personnel

Bhopal: The state government has revised the pension of police personnel and, now, they are not going to get less than 50 per cent of the pay. The Governor recently issued the order.

The government has amended the MP Police Personnel (Extraordinary Family Pension) Rules, 1965.

It is stated: “The emoluments that the police personnel received at the time of death, till the date of superannuation and, thereafter, the family pension is equivalent to 50 per cent of the pay”.

The police personnel’s families were raising the pension issue from time to time, asking the government to revise the amount. Sometimes, a personnel dies before completion of 50 per cent of services; in that case, the family does not get proper financial assistance. Now, the families are going to get at least the new revised pensions.