Madhya Pradesh: Government Railway Police arrests three with marijuana worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) Bina has arrested three persons for allegedly transporting marijuana worth over Rs 1.50 lakh in trains.

The accused are members of an interstate gang that transports intoxicants in different districts, said GRP in a release. The gang would bring marijuana from Orissa and some other parts and would supply to their consumers.

The cops found the accused moving under suspicious manner around the Sagar Chhor of the Bina railway station on Tuesday night around 10:15 pm. They were carrying bags and when police intercepted them, they tried to run away.

The cops found over 11 KG marijuana in the bags. The accused were identified as Vijay Kurmi 30, Malak Thakur 23 and Daryab Singh 60, all residents of Khurai in Sagar district.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:01 AM IST