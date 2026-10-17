 Madhya Pradesh Government Moves Supreme Court Against High Court Verdict Scrapping 27% OBC Reservation, Files Special Leave Petition
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Madhya Pradesh Government Moves Supreme Court Against High Court Verdict Scrapping 27% OBC Reservation, Files Special Leave Petition

Madhya Pradesh government has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's October 9 verdict striking down 27% OBC reservation. The court upheld the existing 14% quota and 50% overall reservation ceiling, ruling that the state failed to establish extraordinary circumstances justifying the increase.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Government Moves Supreme Court Against High Court Verdict Scrapping 27% OBC Reservation, Files Special Leave Petition
Madhya Pradesh Government Moves Supreme Court Against High Court Verdict Scrapping 27% OBC Reservation, Files Special Leave Petition | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court (HC) order rejecting 27% reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBC), upholding 14% OBC reservation and the 50% upper limit on total reservations in the state.

On March 8, 2019, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had promulgated an ordinance to increase OBC reservation from 14% to 27%. The state Assembly later passed the supporting legislation in July 2019.

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Unreserved category students and petitioners like SAPAKS (Samanya, Pichhda Evam Alpsankhyak Varg Adhikari Karmachari Sanstha) had filed over 90 petitions against the August 2019 Amendment Act.

After the SC remanded all the petitions to the HC in March 2026, a division bench of the HC in Jabalpur, comprising Justices Anand Pathak and Vinay Saraf, struck down the 2019 law as unconstitutional on October 9, 2026, ruling that the state had failed to prove "extraordinary conditions or emergent situations" required to breach the Supreme Court's 50% reservation ceiling.

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