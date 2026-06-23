Madhya Pradesh Government Medical Colleges Lack Basic Facilities; JUDA-UG Wing Raises Concern | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical students have raised concerns over the lack of facilities in new government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Medical colleges in Sheopur, Singrauli, Datia, Neemuch, Mandsaur and others are facing similar problems.

The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) UG wing has raised the issue and sent a memorandum to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Medical Teachers Association (MTA) as well as other doctors’ bodies such as the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have also come out in support of the JUDA-UG wing on the issue.

They have raised concerns over the lack of proper security in hostels and non-functioning incinerators for sanitary materials.

As per the memorandum, these medical colleges lack equipment in laboratories, have poor transport facilities, a shortage of teaching faculty, and insufficient staff to maintain even basic hygiene in hostels.

MTA president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “New medical colleges need urgent attention if the government wants to produce quality doctors in Madhya Pradesh. Otherwise, the pathetic condition will continue and affect doctors’ academic progress. Instead of opening medical colleges randomly, it would be better to strengthen the old medical colleges.”