Madhya Pradesh Government Lifts Transfer Ban From June 1 To 15 | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): The state government on Friday issued its transfer policy, lifting the ban on transfers from June 1 to June 15. Transfers will remain prohibited during the rest of the year.

According to the policy, transfers of district cadre employees and Class 3 and Class 4 employees of the state cadre within districts will be carried out by collectors after approval from the minister in charge.

Transfers of CEOs in Class 1 category of the state cadre across departments will require approval from the Chief Minister.

Transfers of remaining Class 1 officials and Class 2 and Class 3 officials of the state cadre will be carried out after approval from the department minister in charge.

Transfers of Class 4 employees of the state cadre will require approval from the departmental minister.

The policy states that vacant posts in scheduled areas will be filled first. Only after all vacant posts in scheduled areas are filled will the transfers to non-scheduled areas be considered. Transfers to scheduled areas will be permitted only after completion of three years of service. In cases of voluntary transfer, priority will be given to officials who achieved targets during the previous financial year.

The policy also allows simultaneous transfers of spouses on application, although posting locations will be decided on the basis of administrative requirements. The policy does not guarantee posting in a specific district.

Officials found prima facie guilty during departmental inquiries may also be transferred. Employees with 40% or more physical disability generally will not be transferred. However, transfer requests submitted by such employees at their own expense may be considered.

The government may also consider transfer requests from employees whose spouse or children are suffering from mental disability, autism or multiple disabilities. In such cases, efforts will be made to post them at places with adequate treatment and educational facilities. The policy mandates that transferred employees must be relieved within two weeks.