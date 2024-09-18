Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Typhoid Load Survey In Collaboration With WHO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To combat typhoid, the Central government has announced plans to provide free vaccines nationwide. As part of the initiative, patient data is being collected from 30 districts across the country. Following the successful completion of a survey in Ahmedabad, Indore has been selected as the second city for data collection and analysis.

Seven major hospitals in Indore have been identified to participate in the programme, where patients exhibiting symptoms of typhoid are being examined daily. In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), culture tests are being conducted on patients in the hospitals with the WHO covering the entire cost of the investigation at Choithram Hospital.

This initiative aims to provide free vaccines, especially targeting the underprivileged, who may not otherwise have access to preventive healthcare. The seven hospitals in the city include Choithram Hospital, Bombay Hospital, PC Sethi Hospital, Aurobindo Hospital and MY Hospital.

These facilities are performing free culture tests for patients aged between six months and 15 years who present symptoms of typhoid. Typically costing between Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500, the tests are being provided at no charge under this initiative.

District immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said the data collected from the tests will help identify areas in need of typhoid vaccine. The programme is primarily focused on ensuring that the vaccine reaches the poor and needy.