Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Typhoid Load Survey In Collaboration With WHO

Centre likely to provide free typhoid vaccine, launches data collection in 30 districts in country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To combat typhoid, the Central government has announced plans to provide free vaccines nationwide. As part of the initiative, patient data is being collected from 30 districts across the country. Following the successful completion of a survey in Ahmedabad, Indore has been selected as the second city for data collection and analysis.

Seven major hospitals in Indore have been identified to participate in the programme, where patients exhibiting symptoms of typhoid are being examined daily. In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), culture tests are being conducted on patients in the hospitals with the WHO covering the entire cost of the investigation at Choithram Hospital.

District immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said the data collected from the tests will help identify areas in need of typhoid vaccine. The programme is primarily focused on ensuring that the vaccine reaches the poor and needy.

