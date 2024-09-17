Metro May Roll Out In Indore In Jan, Bhopal In July

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation officials are working tirelessly to ensure metro’s commercial operation in Indore and Bhopal by next year.

A senior officer of Metro Rail Corporation said that metro was likely to start operating in Indore in January, while in Bhopal it would be rolled out in July. A clearance certificate from Commissioner, Metro Safety, would be sought before starting the operation.

“Once clearance is received, the CM will be approached to roll out the metro for commercial operation,” said one of the senior officers of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation. The commercial operation of Metro train in Indore is being planned in 5-km stretch.

A report related to preparations done for commercial operation in Indore would be sent to Commissioner, Metro Safety at an appropriate time. In Bhopal, metro’s commercial operation was being planned between Subash Nagar and AIIMS (8km).

The Commissioner, Metro Safety, is normally invited a month before commercial operation of metro. He checks all security parameters before issuing clearance certificate.

In Bhopal, eight metro stations are almost ready and currently, their finishing work is underway. Total 27 metro trains have been sanctioned for Bhopal Metro project and so far six have arrived. Arrival of one more metro train set is in the offing and it could arrive in a month or two. As far as Indore Metro project is concerned total 27 metro trains have been sanctioned and seven have arrived so far.

DPR study for Indore-Ujjain metro underway

The Departmental Project Report work is underway to see the feasibility of running metro between Indore and Ujjain. It was CM Mohan Yadav who had many months back announced metro facility between Indore and Ujjain.

