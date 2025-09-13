 Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables

Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables

Employees Selection Board (ESB) has announced the schedule for applications and examinations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has launched the process to recruit 7,500 police constables, following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s promise to fill one lakh posts across various cadres this year.

Employees Selection Board (ESB) has announced the schedule for applications and examinations. Online application submission begins from September 15, with the last date set for September 29. The constable recruitment exam 2025 will be conducted on October 10 in two shifts.

Sources said CM Yadav aims to recruit 22,500 constables over the next three years. While ESB is handling this year’s recruitment of 7,500 posts, Police Recruitment Board will take over from next year. The process had been pending for six months and has now resumed.

Read Also
Social Media Mobilisation For ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Begins; Event Will Be...
article-image

Exam fees for direct recruitment are Rs 500 per paper for unreserved candidates, and Rs 250 for SC, ST, OBC and Economic Weaker Section candidates. For departmental police exams, fees are Rs 200 for unreserved candidates and Rs 100 for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates from Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
Sumit Nagal Powers India To Historic 3-1 Davis Cup Win Over Switzerland, Secures First-Ever Qualifiers Berth
Sumit Nagal Powers India To Historic 3-1 Davis Cup Win Over Switzerland, Secures First-Ever Qualifiers Berth
'₹2.5 Lakh Deke Chowki Paaye Hain': Ghaziabad BJP MLA Accuses UP Police Of Corruption, Warns Of Dharna At CM’s Residence - VIDEO
'₹2.5 Lakh Deke Chowki Paaye Hain': Ghaziabad BJP MLA Accuses UP Police Of Corruption, Warns Of Dharna At CM’s Residence - VIDEO

Earlier, a key roadblock in the long-pending police recruitment process was removed for 7,500 police constables and 1,000 sub-inspectors, including clerical staff

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had already announced that recruitment for 7,500 constables and 1,000 sub-inspectors, including police clerical staff, would be carried out at the earliest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables

Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables

Madhya Pradesh: Interns Attack Lady Doctor In Labour Room Of Shahdol Medical College

Madhya Pradesh: Interns Attack Lady Doctor In Labour Room Of Shahdol Medical College

Madhya Pradesh: State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal Feels Giddy During Rally, Rushed To Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal Feels Giddy During Rally, Rushed To Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Draft Policy Seeks Strict Action For Defacement Of Unprotected Heritage Sites

Madhya Pradesh: Draft Policy Seeks Strict Action For Defacement Of Unprotected Heritage Sites

Bhopal: Bulldozer Flattens Illegal Houses Of TIT College Rape & Blackmail Accused

Bhopal: Bulldozer Flattens Illegal Houses Of TIT College Rape & Blackmail Accused