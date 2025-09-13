Madhya Pradesh Government Kicks Off Process To Recruit 7,500 Police Constables |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has launched the process to recruit 7,500 police constables, following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s promise to fill one lakh posts across various cadres this year.

Employees Selection Board (ESB) has announced the schedule for applications and examinations. Online application submission begins from September 15, with the last date set for September 29. The constable recruitment exam 2025 will be conducted on October 10 in two shifts.

Sources said CM Yadav aims to recruit 22,500 constables over the next three years. While ESB is handling this year’s recruitment of 7,500 posts, Police Recruitment Board will take over from next year. The process had been pending for six months and has now resumed.

Exam fees for direct recruitment are Rs 500 per paper for unreserved candidates, and Rs 250 for SC, ST, OBC and Economic Weaker Section candidates. For departmental police exams, fees are Rs 200 for unreserved candidates and Rs 100 for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates from Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a key roadblock in the long-pending police recruitment process was removed for 7,500 police constables and 1,000 sub-inspectors, including clerical staff

