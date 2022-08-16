Madhya Pradesh: Government forms committee to probe Karam dam breach

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has constituted a four member committee to investigate Karam dam breach incident of Dhar.

Ashish Kumar, Additional Secretary, Water Resources Department will be the chairman of the committee which has three more members.

The names of committee members are: Dr Rahul Kumar Jaiswal, Scientist, National Water Science Institution, Regional Centre, Bhopal, Deepak Sathpute, Chief Engineer, Bureau of Design and Hydel, Water Resources Department, Bhopal and Anil Sigh, Director, Dam Security, BODHI Bhopal.

The committee is supposed to submit its report within 5 days, as per the order of the state government.

Notably, Karam dam had recently developed a crack in its mud wall, forcing administration to evacuate people of at least 18 villages for safety reasons.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself monitored the rescue operation from situation room of Mantralaya and gave necessary instructions. A channel was made to let out the water of dam. Finally, government efforts to empty the dam succeeded and a major tragedy was averted.