Madhya Pradesh government closes scheme to subsidise films branding MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As no film-makers are taking interest in MP-Specific Film scheme, the state government has shelved the project. The scheme was part of MP Film Tourism Policy 2020, which provided up to Rs 5 crore as subsidy for films that were Madhya Pradesh-specific or shot in the state.

The cabinet cleared the proposal to close the scheme by amending the policy on Tuesday. The conditions of schemes were that the script of the film should be based on Madhya Pradesh and 75% of it should be shot in the state. The information on the number of shooting days in the state was to be verified by the collector of district concerned.

The scheme further provided for an additional grant of up to Rs 25 lakh if the roles of at least three primary characters in the film were essayed by local artistes and of Rs 10 lakh if at least five secondary characters were played by artistes from the state.

A maximum of Rs 10 lakh or 50% of the actual payment of artistes for both the above categories, whichever is less, was provided. This amount was to be given to the applicant on the basis of the paid documents.

An official of the MP Tourism Board told Free Pres that no filmmaker had applied for subsidy under the scheme. He said that the scheme had to be withdrawn as the amount involved was huge (Rs 5 crore) and the eligibility criteria were ambiguous. “In the past two years, no filmmaker applied under the scheme,” he added.