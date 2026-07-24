Madhya Pradesh Government Clears Recruitment Of 9,662 Police Personnel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved recruitment to 9,662 vacant posts in the police department to strengthen the force ahead of Simhastha 2028 and meet growing law and order requirements, officials said on Thursday.

The recruitment process will be conducted by the Employees Selection Board (ESB), while a detailed advertisement specifying application dates, age limits, educational qualifications, the examination pattern, the selection process and other guidelines will be issued shortly.

The proposal, submitted by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to the Home Department, had been pending for several months. The Police Headquarters will ensure that the recruitment process is completed within the stipulated timeframe in a transparent, fair and efficient manner.

Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the PHQ to review its work, proposals and future requirements in view of Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana thanked the Chief Minister, saying the decision would significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

ESB to conduct recruitment: The Home Department has issued four separate orders regarding the recruitment. The sanctioned posts include 7,500 constable (general duty) posts, 1,000 constable (driver) posts, 135 stenographer (Subedar-M) posts, 520 assistant sub-inspector (ministerial) posts, 81 subedar posts, 312 sub-inspector (district force) posts, 69 sub-inspector (special armed force) posts, four sub-inspector (QD) posts, 22 sub-inspector (fingerprint) posts, 10 sub-inspector (armament) posts and nine sub-inspector (photography) posts.

Approval has thus been granted for recruitment to a total of 9,662 posts, comprising 8,500 posts in the constable cadre, 655 posts in the stenographer/assistant sub-inspector cadre and 507 posts in the subedar/sub-inspector cadre.