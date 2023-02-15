Madhya Pradesh: Government cancels registration of Anand Hospital in Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the recommendations of MP Human Rights Commission, the registration of Anand hospital and research centre in Indore was cancelled with immediate effect, said officials on Wednesday.

According to sources, a14-year-old-boy Sameer was injured in a road accident. He was admitted to Anand hospital. But the boy died.

The father of the victim Rafiq Shekh filed the complaint to MPHRC that the doctor who took care of the boy was a homoeopath and therefore lacked capacity to deal with the case. As the doctor was not capable to handle the case, the boy lost life. The MPHRC asked the health directorate to conduct an inquiry and to present the report.

Reacting on the report of directorate health department, the MPHRC recommended to cancel registration of the hospital. The directorate issued the order for cancellation and also warned that if the department found the hospital operation, legal action would follow.

