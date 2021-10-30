e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:19 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Government bans sale of harmful firecrackers

Staff Reporter
Government bans sale of harmful firecrackers | Photo: Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state home department has imposed ban on sale and trading of harmful crackers with immediate effect, department officials said on Saturday.

The instructions were issued by Ministry of Home Affairs to all the state chief secretaries on Friday. The Centre issued instructions on the basis of writ petitions filed in Supreme Court and the order given.

The orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora stated that the court has banned firecrackers that damage peopleís health. Such crackers cannot be produced, stored, transported, sold and used.

According to government orders, the state government and police will take immediate, appropriate steps against anyone seeking to manufacture, sell or purchase harmful firecrackers.

Collectors and SPs have been asked to enforce ban on sale, purchase and use of such crackers.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 09:19 PM IST
