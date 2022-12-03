Madhya Pradesh: Goverment to support mediation centre in state

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government will support mediation centre for settling disputes. This was stated by Law and Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra while addressing the inaugural Manthan Conclave 2022 on Saturday. This conclave was organised by Nirman institution. He said suggestion to set up mediation centre in state for settling disputes was valuable. Efforts should be made to settle controversies outside the court. There has been tradition of Panch Parmeshwar. Cooperatives Minister Dr Arvind Singh Bhadoria said more than four crore cases were pending in courts. Through mediation, many cases could be settled. Solving disputes through mediation is the part of Indian culture. There has been a tradition of accepting verdict of Panchs. The initiative of solving cases through mediation is exemplary, he said. The inaugural session of conclave was also addressed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice SC Sharma, Patron of Nirman Sanstha Justice Rajendra Menon, President of Mediators India Ram Panchu.