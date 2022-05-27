Madhya Pradesh: Govenment to distribute 78,511 MT of moong dal to 66 lakh students

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed moong dal to students at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed moong dal to students at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School on Friday. The state government has set a target of distributing 78,511 metric tonne moong dal to 66 lakh students of the state.

CM presented five kg packets of moong dal to Rashi Mishra, Sonam Gaur and Kavita Dhakad in a programme held at the school.

“We have to keep in mind that a healthy body is of utmost importance for happiness. The mid-day meal provided in schools provides nutrition, but proteins and vitamins play an important role in the development of children. Moong dal is a good source of protein. Therefore, the state government has decided to provide moong dal to the students up to class 8, said CM in a programme held for distribution of moong dal among students.

Under the scheme, 10 kg of moong dal will be given to students of classes 1 to 5 and 15 kg of moong dal to students of classes 6 to 8 with the aim of ensuring more nutrients in the food of the students.

Chouhan said that for the all-round development of the students, it is necessary to pay attention to personal health, sports and nutrition along with education. Special campaign is being conducted in Anganwadis to eradicate malnutrition. Distribution of moong dal at the school level will improve the nutritional and health status of the students and their families.

The moong distribution would be done in coordination with the department of school education, food, civil supplies and consumer Protection and panchayat and rural development.