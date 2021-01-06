Madhya Pradesh: Gopal Bhargava welcomes anti-encroachment drive at his residence

BHOPAL: Removal of barriers from outside PWD minister Gopal Bhargava’s residence in Gadhakota has generated a lot of heat. The barriers raised to protect trees were removed on Wednesday in the name of encroachments. His residence, located on the Bhopal-Damoh road, is called Gananayak.

There are some trees outside the residence and, to protect them, barriers were raised. He said he came to know that the barriers had been removed. Encroachments done by many people are being demolished and it will be wrong if action is not taken against him as he is the senior-most minister in the Cabinet, Bhargava said. Such action is necessary, he said.

On the other hand, the Congress took a potshot at the action. Media coordinator of the party Narendra Saluja said the government had demolished barriers from outside the residence of Bhargava, but, if they have the guts, they should take action against Govind Rajput.