Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up Sadhu for dispute over money in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few goons beat up a Naga Sadhu at a temple under Panihar police station, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Sadhu identified as Narendra Giri, somehow, managed to escape. But when he was trying to run away, he fell from the hillock on which the temple is located and suffered injuries.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and registered a case on the complaints of Giri.

According to reports, Giri was living in a temple on a hillock at Nayagaon village under Panihari police station.

The temple received Rs 50,000 as donation from devotees. As Giri was not very keen to keep the money, he lent it to someone asking him to return the amount when there is any construction work in the temple.

As the construction work began and Giri wanted the money back, the man refused to give it and beat him up. Giri, in trying to run away from the attackers, fell from the hillocks and suffered injuries.

According to sources, the name of a person Devendra cropped up in the case.

Youth throws petrol-filled bottle at girl’s house

A youth threw a bottle of petrol at the house of a girl after she refused to sit with him on his bike, the police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, when the girl set out of her home for some work on Sunday, a youth told her to sit on his bike, but she refused.

At night, when the girl’s family was sleeping, the youth threw a bottle of petrol at her house. A few household goods were burnt because of the fire. By the time the family of the girl came out, the youth had run away. They lodged a complaint at the police station.

