Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up farmer, make off with money

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three goons waylaid a farmer and made off with the money he had, the police said on Tuesday. The toughs also beat up the farmer who got off a bus in Gwalior on November 26.

The ordeal of the farmer, however, did not end there. The felons also made a video clip of the farmer forcing him to say that he was a thief and had come to Gwalior to commit a theft. As the farmer initially refused to say that he was a thief, the goons battered him and ran away.

The injured farmer, somehow, reached the police station and lodged a complaint there. On the grounds of his complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified criminals and launched a search for them.

According to reports, 52-year-old farmer Dharmendra Singh Rana told the police that he had gone to Indergarh from his native place in Bhind to buy a motor pump on November 26.

As he could not find a suitable motor pump, he reached a bus stand in Gwalior at 11pm.

No sooner had he got off the bus than three goons took him behind the bus stand and began to beat him up. He, somehow, freed himself from the clutches of the goons who chased him and caught hold of him. They then made off with his money and mobile phone. The criminals also made a video clip of the incident. The police are sifting through the CCTV footage to collar the criminals.

Town inspector of Padaw police station Vivek Asthana said that a farmer had complained that just as he got off a bus, three thugs battered and made off with his money.

