Madhya Pradesh: Goons barge into school, beat teachers & students with sticks in Chhatarpur village

Initially the goons started to beat school's computer operator over a petty issue. When the students tried to save him, the goons attacked them too

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
A screenshot of the CCTV footage |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A band of masked goons barged into a higher secondary school in Bamitha area of the district and allegedly beat up the girl students and teachers with sticks and rods on Friday.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera. When the incident took place, the principal was on leave, and the in-charge principal reached the school late.

The school management lodged a complaint at the Bamitha police station.

A computer operator suffered a hand fractured in the incident. The girls sustained injuries.

Principal of the school also sent a written complaint to the in-charge of the Bamitha police station.

Town inspector of Bamitha, Parshuram Dabar, has said Anirudh Shukla who works as a computer operator, also owns a motorcycle repairing shop. A few youngsters gave a motorcycle to his shop for repair. Shukla took the money in advance for repairing the bike, but did not deliver. The duo had an argument on this, following which the youth decided to teach Shukla a lesson, said inspector Dabar.

The youngsters, then, covered their face and barged into the school and started beating Shukla. When the students saw, they rushed to save their teacher, which lead to a scuffle between the two groups. As a result, the masked goons started beating the girls and other teachers who came in between, added inspector Dabar.

A complaint was lodged and the main accused were identified as Karan Sharma and Chhotu Sharma.

Madhya Pradesh: Woman crushed to death by truck in Chhatarpur, 3rd death in week
