Madhya Pradesh: Goons attack on Mirchi Baba in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bunch of goons attacked Vairagyananda Giri Maharaj Mirchi Baba on Sunday night. He reached Gola Ka Mandir police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The incident occurred on his way to the city from Jarerua Aahram. As soon as the Baba left the Jarerua Ashram, some masked criminals started following his car. After a while, they surrounded him and started throwing stones on the car. Mirchi Baba suffered some injuries in the incident. He ran away to save his life.

Mirchi Baba said that the attackers were saying, “If Baba organises protests again, he will be killed.”

Meanwhile, after this incident, former chief minister Kamal Nath has criticised the state government in his tweet. He wrote that even a saint is not safe in the rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.