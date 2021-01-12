Madhya Pradesh: Godse library (gyaanshala) shut down in wake of criticism from state Congress unit

Following the criticism from the state unit of Congress, MP police shut down the library (Gyanshala) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior.

The Congress had demanded strict action after the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha opened a library (Gyanshala) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior.



However, the BJP distanced itself from the incident and assured that the state government will take strict action in the matter.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the government has taken action in matters like this in the past and will do so now as well.

"We condemn it. In the country of Gandhi, we talk about the principles of Gandhi and those are the principles of the country as well. In India, there is no need for principles of Godse. The government has taken action against such elements when they tried to build temples and install Godse's statue. Action will be taken," he added.