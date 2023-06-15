Madhya Pradesh: Girl’s Father, Two Others Held For Bumping Off Her Lover

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons for murdering a man on June 9.

The police said that the youth was murdered because of his affair with a girl whose family members, including her father, were opposed to her relationship with the man.

So, her father and maternal uncle hired some contract killers to polish off the youth.

The police arrested three persons including the girl’s father. The bike and the firearms used to execute the crime were also seized, the police said, adding that they were searching for the third accused in the case.

According to reports, Yash Rathore was shot dead on June 9. Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said a team set up to inquire into the case got a tipoff that two murderers were seen near old Bahodapur police station.

When both of them were questioned, they identified themselves as Abhishek Nodia and Sani tomar, residents of line number-2 at Gadaipara in the city.

Both of them told the police that the father and the maternal uncle of the girl, with whom Yash had an affair, hired contractor killers to dispose him of.

On the grounds of the tipoff provided by them, the police caught hold of the girl’s father Brajbhushan.

Yash stopped the wedding of the girl twice, so Brajbhushan and the girl’s maternal uncle decided to murder Yash, so that he might not come in the way of the girl’s wedding.

Brajbhushan spent a lot of money on the contract killers by arranging food and lodging for them.

The father of Yash, Ramvaran Rathore, lodged a case at Dwarika police station that his son was shot dead when he was returning from the house of a relative on June 9.