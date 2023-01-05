Madhya Pradesh: Girl student dies after being dragged by truck for 500 mts in Jabalpur, truck driver flees from spot

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident took place at Andhmuk Bypass under Garha police station of Jabalpur around 10 pm on Wednesday, where an unknown truck running away from Belgaum killed a medical student while another was seriously injured.

The injured student was sent to Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur. The truck dragged the student for about 500 metres and ran away as soon as he got a chance.

Deceased and injured identified as MBBS students

According to the Garha police station in-charge Rakesh Tiwari, the deceased Ruby Thakur is a resident of Shahdol and was moving towards the medical college along with her friend Saurabh Ojha who is a resident of Rewa. Both the students are said to be third year students of MBBS.

The police are searching for the truck on the basis of the cameras installed in the toll plaza around the incident. However, Garha police have registered a case against the unknown truck driver and started investigation.

Students demand arrest of truck driver

As soon as the information about the same incident reached, a large number of medical students reached Andhmuk Bypass, who started demanding to catch the truck and the driver.

Seeing the large number of students, Sanjivani Nagar and Dhanwantri Nagar Chowki police also reached the spot.

Later, the body of the student was kept in the mortuary. Postmortem of the girl student will be done in the presence of family members.