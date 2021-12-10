Madhya Pradesh: Girl gang-raped in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Morena district.

The victim had come to attend a marriage function of her relative in Morena. In the same wedding function, she met with her maternal uncle’s son. He told her that she should visit his house as it has been a long time.

The victim agreed to him and on the next day of wedding she went along with her cousin brother to his house in Surjanpur. She was sleeping at night and meanwhile his cousin brother along with other accused entered inside her room. They raped her and clicked obscene pictures of her.

The accused threatened the victim that if she told anyone about the incident then they would make the photos viral on social media. The victim returned to her home and she did not tell anyone in the fear of infamy.

She became quite silent after which her mother asked about the reason. She broke down into tears and she narrated the whole incident to her mother. After that the parents of the victim reached Purani Chhawani police station along with her and lodged a complaint against all the four accused.

The case diary of the matter was transferred to Mata Basaiya police station, Morena, as the incident occurred under the same police station, Morena. The police established a case and then raided the house of the accused but all were absconding from the spot. The police said that search for them was going on and they would be arrested soon.

