Madhya Pradesh: Girish Gautam, Rajendra Shukla front runners for Speaker’s post

Bhopal: Either former minister Rajendra Shukla or MLA Girish Gautam or set to become the Speaker of the House.

The budget session of the House is beginning from Monday. The Speaker has to be elected at the beginning of the session.

It has happened for the first in the history of Vidhan Sabha that there has not been any full-time Speaker for 11 months.

The BJP has decided Speaker will be from Vindhya region, but the party is still mulling over a candidate for that coveted position.

Party’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat are going to discuss the issue with the party’s central leadership in Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sharma discussed it on Saturday.

A decision on the name of the Speaker is set to be taken after the discussions in Delhi.

Chouhan is in favour of Rajendra Shukla for the post, but the organisation wants that Girish Gautam become the Speaker.

Shukla, however, was a minister in the BJP-led government for long time. The organisation wants anyone, other than Shukla, should be appointed Speaker.

A decision on the matter is going to be taken in Delhi.

The Congress, too, is mulling over fielding a candidate for the post. The party plans to take a decision on the matter after the party leaders hold discussions with leader of opposition, Kamal Nath.

The BJP has yet to take a decision on the name of a candidate for the Deputy Speaker.

The party wants to field a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes category. Someone from the Mahakaushal region may get that post.