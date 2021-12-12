Madhya Pradesh: Get votes, BJP chief tells workers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every party worker should publicise development works and schemes of state and central governments in every polling booth area. State BJP president VD Sharma issued the directive while addressing the working committee meeting of party’s Shahid Bhagat Singh Mandal here on Sunday. The exercise was aimed to get votes for party-supported candidates in ensuing panchayat elections in the state.

BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal told media that working committee meetings of 1,068 BJP mandals were held at their respective headquarters in the state. The details of the meeting were forwarded to all Mandal presidents. At the meeting, instructions were given to increase the number of members at the booth level who will be known as booth-extension members.

In his address, Sharma asked party members to step up their efforts to win as many as posts as possible in the three-tier panchayat elections. He also asked them to highlight the highly effective vaccination drive launched in the state, “because it will help in winning elections”.

Sharma also asked members to organise Kamal Pushp Abhiyan in which elderly party members will be honoured on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day is observed as Good Governance Day.

The party will hold functions on February 11 too to mark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s death anniversary.

