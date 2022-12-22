Madhya Pradesh gears up for BF.7 Covid variant: Rapid antigen kits including necessary equipments sent to hospitals

FP Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central and state government's have swung into action with the onset of panic around the BF.7 variant of Coronavirus. In Jabalpur too, precautions are being taken with the echo around the BF.7 variant. Local health department is on its toes now.

Rapid antigen kits including other equipments dispatched

The health authorities have started the process of sending necessary equipments besides rapid antigen kits to all the divisions of the state.

According to Health department officials, BF.7 variant that has caused a pileup of corpses in China is a mutation of SARS Covid, which had wreaked havoc in America and Europe earlier.

Follow Covid appropriate behaviour: Health Department

Health Department has appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the rapid spread of the BF.7 variant of coronavirus.

According to Dr Sanjay Mishra, regional director of Health and Family Welfare Department, the current variant of the Coronavirus is not easily detected even in the RT-PCR tests. He said a meeting is on at central and state government levels regarding the rapidly spreading infection in other parts of the world and a decision will be taken at the meet after which instructions will be issued at the state level and all protocols will be strictly adhered to.