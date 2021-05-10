Madhya Pradesh gears up for 3rd Covid wave, to set up Intensive Care Unit beds for children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 360 ICU beds for children in hospitals across the state as part of its preparations for the third wave of COVID-19, minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang said on Monday.

Health experts recently warned of a third wave of the coronavirus infection in the country, which could also affect children.

On Sunday, state medical education minister Sarang held a meeting via video conference with deans and hospital superintendents of various government medical colleges and other senior officials to review the preparations to be made to tackle the third wave.