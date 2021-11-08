Madhya Pradesh: Gazetted holiday declared on Birsa Munda birth anniversary on November 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has announced gazetted holiday on birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the order to this effect on Monday.

According to the order issued by GAD deputy secretary DK Nagendra, restricted holiday was declared on birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on December 26, 2020. This holiday has now been converted into gazetted holiday from now onwards.

Birsa Munda was a tribal freedom fighter from Jharkhand and is highly revered among tribals. Political analysts believe that this move has been taken by the current dispensation to appease tribal voters that constitute over 21% of the total population. Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

