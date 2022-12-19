e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Gautam Gambir raised India’s pride says CM

The CM also tried his hand in batting and won the hearts of everyone. Chouhan said that Gautam Gambhir had raised India's prestige abroad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Chouhan also tried his hand in batting | FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir participated in the Prem Sundar Memorial Cricket Tournament in Rehti (Sehore) on Sunday.

The CM also tried his hand in batting and won the hearts of everyone. Chouhan said that Gautam Gambhir had raised India's prestige abroad. He appealed to Gautam Gambhir to cooperate in giving cricket training to children of Madhya Pradesh.

Gautam Gambhir congratulated the organisers for organising the tournament and said he grew up playing in such tournaments. The cricket tournament started on December 12 and 14 teams from Budni assembly constituency participated. The final match was played between Budni and Bhairunda teams on Sunday.

Sadhna Singh, MP Ramakant Bhargava, organising committee chief Kartikeya Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

article-image

