Madhya Pradesh: Gadkari to do Bhoomipujan of nine-km-long bypass on Monday in Orchha

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Nitin Gadkari will perform the Bhoomi pujan of a bypass in Orchha on January 23, official sources said onWednesday.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his counterpart from Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. A sum of Rs 114 crore will be spent to construct the bypass at Harpalpur.

Besides, Gadkari will perform the Bhoomipujan of economic corridor as part of Bharatmala project.

According to sources, once the bypass is constructed, the residents of the area will be relieved of traffic gridlocks.

The officials of the revenue department, who are acquiring land from the farmers for the project, are transferring the compensation amount to their account.

The work of the 9.607-km bypass may begin in March. The higher authorities of the state and those of the Central Government had been making efforts to get approval for the work since 2017. The project was approved in 2021.

According to official sources, the work for the project will soon begin.

There happens to be a huge traffic jam on the railway crossing between Jhansi and Manikpur railway station. The traffic snarls continued for hours. As a result, the commuters face a lot of problems.

The residents of Harpalpur have sent several complaints about the problem. Keeping that in mind, Union minister Virendra Kumar and legislator Neeraj Dikshit put up the demand before the Lok Sabha.

The nine-km-long bypass will connect Barbai, Naupaharia, Sarser, Gudho and Kakunpura with Harpalpur.

Once the bypass is constructed, the heavy vehicles will not enter the city. An over bridge will be constructed over the railway crossing at Manikpur, so that there may not be any jam on the railway crossing.

Sub-engineer of National Highway Authority of India, Virendra Pateria, said that the tender of the work was yet to be opened. The work may begin in March, he said.

Tehsildar of Naugaon, Sunita Sahni, The officials are acquiring land from the farmers and transferring money to their accounts.

