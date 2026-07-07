Madhya Pradesh GAD Transfers 190 Officials, Including Deputy Collectors And Tehsildars | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday issued an order transferring and giving new postings to 190 officials, including officers holding charge as deputy collectors and tehsildars.

According to the order dated July 7, 2026, the officials have been transferred temporarily with immediate effect and will continue on their new posts until further orders.

Among those transferred, Ajay Pathak has been posted as Deputy Collector in Vidisha, while Ajay Kumar Sharma has been shifted as Deputy Collector in Sidhi. Janeshwar Verma has been appointed Deputy Collector in Sagar.

Other officials receiving new assignments include Neela Shrivastava, posted as Assistant Director in Bhopal; Bharat Kumar, appointed Deputy Collector in Guna; and Alka, posted as Deputy Collector in Raisen.

The order also mentions the postings of Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Prakash Chandra Pandey, Alok Pare, Prakashanand Jain, Rashmi Choudhary and Sudeep Kumar Meena at various locations, including Morena, Bhopal, Shahdol and Indore Development Authority.

The GAD said the postings have been made under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Service Rules and will remain effective until further instructions.