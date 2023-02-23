Madhya Pradesh: G-20 members dance to Bundeli drumbeats at Khajuraho airport

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuraho airport was echoed with the tune of the folk songs of Bundelkhand, drumbeats and sounds of dancers’ ghungroos on Wednesday when the guests from G-20 countries arrived.

The guests were so delighted by the traditional folk dance and songs, that they too joined the artistes.

What especially attracted the guests was the traditional attire of Bundelkhand, which the artists wore on the occasion.

Rai dance and Ramtula tune also enthralled the guests. Many guests caught hold the hands of the artists and danced to the tune of the traditional drumbeats.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar and G Kishan Reddy, state minister Omprakadh Sachlecha, Member of Parliament from Khajuraho VD Sharma were also present at the airport to welcome the guests.

When the guests were presented bouquets to them, the guests folded their hands and said, “Namaste.”

More than 125 members from G-20 countries have arrived at Khajuraho to take part at discussions to be held with the government on various issues.

