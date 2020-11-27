Madhya Pradesh: Future of dozen party-hoppers uncertain

BHOPAL: The future of a dozen politicians who switched over to other parties before the by-elections is uncertain.

Six of the 22 supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched over to the BJP from the Congress lost the recently held by-elections.The BJP has yet to take a decision on how to use these six supporters Scindia in future.

Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotia, Ranveer Jatav, Jaswant Jatav, Munnalal Goyal and Raghuraj Singh Kansana lost the by-polls.

Another politician Aidal Singh Kansana who joined the BJP was also defeated.

Similarly, the politicians like Parul Sahu, Premchand Guddu and KL Agarwal who defected to the Congress from the BJP had to face defeat.

Satyaprakash Sakhwar who defected to the Congress from the BSP suffered a setback in the by-elections. As they lost the by-elections on the Congress ticket, they have little use in the party.