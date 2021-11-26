Madhya Pradesh: From cubicle to court, banker Poonam reaches World Senior Badminton Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior badminton player from the capital city, Poonam Tatvavadi, is all set to represent Madhya Pradesh at the 10th World Senior Badminton Championship to be held in Huelva, Spain from November 28 to December 4, said the badminton association of the state on Thursday.

Working as a senior branch manager at Ratibad branch of Bank of India, Tatvavadi has become the national champion for the ninth time in a row.

Earlier, she had won a bronze medal at Kochhi in the 45-kg category doubles event in 2019. She has also claimed individual and double bronze for the country in 35-kg category before that at the world championships.

Poonam holds fifth rank in the world.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:23 AM IST