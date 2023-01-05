Madhya Pradesh: Friends of MP set to dominate at Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Friends of MP’ is all set to tower over others at the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan in Indore. As many as 500 Friends of MP are taking part in the NRI meet. Of them, six chapter leaders have been invited to have lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of them have been invited to a dinner with Foreign Minister S Jaishanker Prasad.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited the Friends of MP to a dinner on the eve of Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

‘Friends of MP’ was formed during Chouhan’s US visit in 2016. The non-resident Indians from MP have been in touch with the state government since 2016.

The ‘Friends of MP’ are coming from UAE, United States, UK, South Africa, Singapore, The Netherlands and Switzerland.

CMD of LT Foods Ltd, Vijay Kumar Arora, Deputy Mayor of London and president of the Friends of MP (London Chapter) Rajesh Agarwal, president of Friends of MP (Boston Chapter) Pramit Makode, coordinator of Friends of MP (UAE Chapter) Jitendra Vaidh, president of MP Friends (New York Chapter) Jitendra Muchhal and president of Friends of MP (South Africa Chapter) Alankar Malviya have been invited to a lunch with the Prime Minister.

Twenty-one Friends of MP will take part in the dinner to be hosted by the Foreign Minister. The state government will make efforts to get investments in Madhya Pradesh through those Friends of MP during the conference.

According to Chouhan, the concept of Friends of MP was to bring investments in MP so that the non-resident Indians may cooperate with the government in development. The government has benefited from it, he said, adding that the Friends of MP helped the state during the pandemic. Foreign investments will be invited to the state through Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and through GIS.