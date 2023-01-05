Bhopal: Warehouse catches fire, valuables worth lakhs gutted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wooden warehouse located near Bharat talkies of Bhopal caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, Mangalwara police said. SHO of Mangalwara police station, Sandeep Pawar said that the incident took place in the warehouse at around 6:30 am on Thursday. He went on to say that the actual reason behind the massive fire has not been ascertained yet.

He said that the fire intensified and assumed a threatening form, as the flames rose 20 feet high. The locals informed the fire brigade station and the Mangalwara police on witnessing the smoke billowing out of the warehouse.

On taking cognisance of the incident, fire engines from Pul Bogda, Fatehgarh and Mata Mandir fire station rushed to the spot and began the operation of dousing the fire. After persevering in their efforts for two hours, the fire was put out by 8:30 am. However, valuables worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, SHO Pawar said.

