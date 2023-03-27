Madhya Pradesh: Friends Club wins final match of cricket Mahakumbh in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Vice-president of Gwalior Cricket Association and son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mahaaryaman Scindia has said that many good cricketers are coming from rural areas.

He made the statement on the occasion of Cricket Mahakumbh in Surkhi assembly constituency on Sunday.

Mahaaryaman said that he had familial ties with the region. He was accorded a warm welcome in Bundeli tradition at different places.

The final match of Cricket Mahakumbh, which had been going on in Surkhi for the past three months, was played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Rahatgarh.

Mahaaryaman was the chief guest at the final match played between Friends Club (Rahatgarh) and Mitrata Club (Surkhi).

Winning the toss, Friends Club decided to bat first and scored 94 runs. Mitrata Club scored 87 runs and remained the runners-up. Friends Club won the tournament.

Jagrit was the player of the match. The honour was given by the Guinness Book of World Records, London. They also honoured Akash Singh Rajpoot for organising the biggest cricket tournament in the world.

As many as 609 teams and 10,000 players took part in the tournament. The Guinness Book of World Record Team, London, was also present in the final match.

Mahaaryaman said that he had spoken to some companies to provide jobs to cricketers. He also congratulated state Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and Akash Singh Rajput for organising such a big tournament.

Friends Club was given Rs 1.51 lakh for winning the final match in the presence of Rajput and Mahaaryaman.

The runners-up team was honoured with Rs 75,000. Besides, best bowler Awdhesh and best batsman Nitin Maharah were given Rs 11,000 each. Similarly, man of the series Shivkant Garg was given Rs 25,000.

