 Madhya Pradesh: Four Persons Arrested In Seoni With Tiger Canines, Bones
Seoni is home to the Pench Tiger Reserve.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Skeleton of a Tiger | Picture for representation

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were arrested on Thursday in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly trying to sell tiger canines and bones, a forest department official said.

Seoni is home to the Pench Tiger Reserve, the official added.

A man identified as Pradeep Masram (30) was held from Mohgaon on national highway (NH) 44 after a decoy customer was sent to verify a tip off that the former was selling tiger parts, Kurai Forest Range Officer Rahul Dharu said.

"A deal was struck for Rs 4,000 and Masram was held immediately after he handed over four canines of a tiger. His questioning led us to his associates Itarlal Masram (56), Chintaman Kokade (50) and Deep Singh Tekam. We recovered 25 pieces of tiger bones, most of which were hidden by the accused in a jungle," he said.

"They have not admitted to killing any tiger. The accused claim they got the body parts from a forested area two months ago. We will seek their remand to unravel details of this network," Dharu informed.

