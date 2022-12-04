e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Four held with 1 kg of gold at Gwalior airport

Madhya Pradesh: Four held with 1 kg of gold at Gwalior airport

The value of the smuggled precious metal was estimated to be about Rs 60 lakh

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four passengers have been arrested from Gwalior airport after the recovery of one kilogram of gold concealed in the form of pencils glued to their stomachs, an official said on Sunday.

The value of the smuggled precious metal was estimated to be about Rs 60 lakh, the official said.

Based on a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the customs and police personnel on Saturday conducted a search of the passengers who arrived in a flight at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior airport from Mumbai and recovered one kg of gold from four of them, Additional Superintendent of Police Mrigakhi Deka said.

The gold was shaped as lead pencils which the accused had glued to their stomachs, she said.

Some currency of the United Arab Emirates was also found with them, the official said.

The four accused, all residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested and a case was registered against them under provisions of the Customs Act, the official said.

The police along with customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials were interrogating the accused, she said.

Read Also
Gwalior: Congress MLA Ajab Singh, wife get two years of rigorous imprisonment in cheating case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Four held with 1 kg of gold at Gwalior airport

Madhya Pradesh: Four held with 1 kg of gold at Gwalior airport

Madhya Pradesh: Secretary, Sarpanch appropriate Rs 47.97L, CEO writes for action

Madhya Pradesh: Secretary, Sarpanch appropriate Rs 47.97L, CEO writes for action

Madhya Pradesh Government exploiting educated youths: Bhaskar Rao Rokade

Madhya Pradesh Government exploiting educated youths: Bhaskar Rao Rokade

Madhya Pradesh: Hemletless moped rider crushed to death in road accident in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Hemletless moped rider crushed to death in road accident in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled school girls feted on the occasion of World Disability Day

Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled school girls feted on the occasion of World Disability Day