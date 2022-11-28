Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for raping minor

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Four get life term for raping minor

A special court dealing with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act passed the order.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:46 AM IST
Representative Image |
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A special court has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them in connection with gang-raping a minor girl, sources said.

A special court dealing with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act passed the order. According to sources, on September 28, 2018, the accused reached a place near a temple, took the girl to a field and raped the girl.

He also called three others to the spot. All of them violated her. After that one of the accused dropped her at home and gave her Rs 50. On the grounds of the complaint filed by the girl at the Pipria police station, the cops began to probe into the case.

