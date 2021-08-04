Madhya Pradesh: Four die in road accident in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed near Ingoriya Chowpatty village around 2am on Wednesday when a car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley, the police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Satyendra Shukla, said that there had been four passengers in the car. The incident occurred when the car was moving from Dewas district to Nimach district.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot.

Two of the four persons who were in the car died on the spot. The police rushed two others to the district hospital in Ujjain.

Those who died have been identified as Kailash, Rahul, Kukaram and Lalaram. All of them were residents of Alori Garbada Ratangarh, Neemuch district, police said.

The police have arrested the trolley driver, a resident of Rajasthan.