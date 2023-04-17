Madhya Pradesh: Four die after car rams into tree in Balaghat village

FP Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed while three sustained injuries after a car rammed into a tree in Nevargaon Kalan village of Balaghat in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. Those who sustained injuries have been referred to the hospital for treatment, the police added. Kirnapur police station in-charge Shivpoojan Mishra told the media that all the seven people sitting inside the car belonged to the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The police learnt that the car was streaming at a high speed and was heading towards Balaghat on Sunday morning, when it lost control near the Nevargaonkalan village and rammed into a tree. Three people inside the car, identified as Girish Badole, Vijay Badole, Monali and Kunda Badole died on the spot. Locals witnessed the crash and rushed to the spot, from where the extricated all the people and rushed them to the hospital.

Among the survivors were Harshit Badole, Vidisha Choudhary, Ganpat Badole and the driver of the car. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began probing the matter. The police have informed the kin of the family about the incident and have referred the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.

