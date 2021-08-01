Madhya Pradesh: Four defraud gold loan company by depositing fake jewellery

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A swindler has defrauded a gold loan company,SBFC Finance Bank of Rs 1.73 lakh by depositing fake jewellery.

The incident came to light when the senior officials of the company Anand Phalodiya lodged a complaint against four persons including their own branch manager at the Kotwali police station.

Anand registered a case against the four accused Mahendra Patel, Falguni Kashyap, Pramod Chaudhary and Shailendra Sharma on 24th July.

The police started interrogating around 40 loan holders of the company.

This incident has caused fear among the customers of all gold loan companies in the city.

All the accused committing frauds are out of police range.